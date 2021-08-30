GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘This is a true game-changer’: Bellin launches in-home hospitalization option

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘Hospital to You’ was recently launched by Bellin Health to give Medicare patients an in-home hospitalization option.

According to officials, Hospital to You offers everything patients would get during a regular hospital stay. Some of the things included in the program include:

  • Daily provider visits (in-person or video)
  • In-home vital sign monitoring and lab draws
  • Robust care team including nurses, nursing assistants, social workers and physical, occupational, speech and respiratory therapy services
  • 24-7 care team access with the ability to respond on-site within 30 minutes
  • Medical equipment and transportation
  • Mobile imaging
  • Medications
  • Meals

“This is a true game-changer for the way we are able to care for our patients, and we are so excited to be underway,” said Bellin Health Care Beyond Walls Director Maggie Koch.

Eligible Medicare patients must be within a 5-mile radius of Bellin Memorial Hospital in Green Bay. Medicare also reportedly allows this care for reimbursement.

“We are excited to be offering the first Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services-approved Acute Hospital Care at Home program in Northeast Wisconsin, and just the third statewide,” said Bellin Home Health Team Leader Melissa Patnode.

Those looking for more information regarding the Hospital to You program can call Bellin at 920-445-7366.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Oshkosh football back

Xceptional Athlete: Hortonville QB Sam Dodd

HS Football: Neenah, Hortonville & Kimberly finish off wins in resumed games

High School Sports Xtra: Reedsville & Brillion cruise to wins, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: FRCC and FVA

High School Sports Xtra: Game of the Week - Neenah vs. Menasha