‘This is a true game-changer’: Bellin launches in-home hospitalization option

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘Hospital to You’ was recently launched by Bellin Health to give Medicare patients an in-home hospitalization option.

According to officials, Hospital to You offers everything patients would get during a regular hospital stay. Some of the things included in the program include:

Daily provider visits (in-person or video)

In-home vital sign monitoring and lab draws

Robust care team including nurses, nursing assistants, social workers and physical, occupational, speech and respiratory therapy services

24-7 care team access with the ability to respond on-site within 30 minutes

Medical equipment and transportation

Mobile imaging

Medications

Meals

“This is a true game-changer for the way we are able to care for our patients, and we are so excited to be underway,” said Bellin Health Care Beyond Walls Director Maggie Koch.

Eligible Medicare patients must be within a 5-mile radius of Bellin Memorial Hospital in Green Bay. Medicare also reportedly allows this care for reimbursement.

“We are excited to be offering the first Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services-approved Acute Hospital Care at Home program in Northeast Wisconsin, and just the third statewide,” said Bellin Home Health Team Leader Melissa Patnode.

Those looking for more information regarding the Hospital to You program can call Bellin at 920-445-7366.