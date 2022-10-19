APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Old Glory Honor Flight left Appleton this morning for its 59th mission with 95 Veterans on board for their trip to Washington, D.C.

Founded in 2009 by a dedicated group of volunteers based in Appleton, the Old Glory Honor Flight is a way to say ‘Thank You’ for our Veterans’ service and sacrifice.

Most Veterans that apply are on the waiting list for several years, and on this morning’s flight, there were two Veteran brothers who said they were looking forward to seeing some old friends, including an uncle whose name is on the Korean War Memorial wall.

“I know it’s going to be emotional. I have eight more friends that are on the Vietnam Wall that I want to say ‘Hi’ to,” said U.S. Air Force Marine Ed Kimmeth. “But I’ll be there for him,” responded Ed’s brother, John.

The Kimmeth brothers went on to explain how important this trip means to them, “This is like closure for most of us. It allows us to honor (our Uncle) instead of just remembrance,” said John.

In 2021, the Northeast Wisconsin Old Glory Honor Flight transported 11 Korean War Veterans and 187 Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C.