‘This is for America’: WI man pleads guilty after trying to fire weapon at 2 U.S. Army men

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Nashotah pleaded guilty following an incident where he pointed and fired a weapon at two uniformed U.S. Army servicemen at the Army Reserve station in Pewaukee.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Ian Olson was in federal court in Milwaukee and pleaded guilty to attacking U.S. Servicemen.

On March 15, Olson drove his vehicle to the U.S. Army Reserve station in Pewaukee. He got out of his vehicle and pointed a rifle-looking weapon at the two uniformed servicemen who were in the parking lot.

Olson reportedly shouted ‘This is for America’ before firing the weapon. The weapon turned out to be a paintball gun and after it jammed the two servicemen tackled him to the ground.

Both servicemen thought that Olson was holding a real firearm and feared that they were going to be shot and killed.

Olson will be sentenced on Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m. He reportedly faces up to two years in prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Pewaukee Police Department.

