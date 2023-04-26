(WFRV) – Amid what appears to be a done deal between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets, soon-to-be former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers bid farewell to Green Bay before arriving in New York on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers poured his heart out in his official goodbye to Wisconsin, the Green Bay Packers, and the fans.

In the post, he expressed his gratitude to the organization for the 18 years he spent in Green Bay. He made a point to name everyone in the organization from the late Packers general manager, Ted Thompson, who drafted Rodgers, to coaches Mike McCarthy and Matt Lafleur, to staff in the equipment room, and staff on the 3rd and 4th floors of Lambeau Field whom Rodgers said “make that building run smoothly.”

“I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime.”

Rodgers made sure to thank his teammates, ” I love you all, and am thankful for the moments on and off the field that brought us close.” Rodgers also thanked the fans that he says he was honored to be the quarterback for and called each run out of the tunnel “magical.”

While Rodgers did arrive at the Jets team facilities on Wednesday morning, he made it very clear that this is not the end of the line for himself and Green Bay.

“This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart.”

Rodgers, over 18 years in Green Bay, was a leader on and off the field and helped bring Green Bay its most recent Super Bowl win in 2011.