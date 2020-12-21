‘This is quite disturbing’, fire destroys playground equipment in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) A fire at a park has destroyed playground equipment, according to the Fire Department.

The incident happened Monday, Dec. 21 around 4:18 p.m. at Lakeside Park off Harbor View Drive. Upon arrival to the scene, crews found a large playground on fire.

While the fire was extinguished, the equipment was destroyed.

Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary commented on the incident saying, “This is quite disturbing. This is a place for kids to play and during the pandemic, families have struggled to find places to get outdoors with their children.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.