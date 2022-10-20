GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Schools across Wisconsin, including one in Green Bay, were the apparent targets of swatting incidents after police departments received multiple calls of active shooters.

The Green Bay Police Department confirmed with Local 5 that there was no shooter at East High School. It was described as a ‘false alarm’. The department said it takes all threats seriously.

I would like to credit all local police agencies for their quick response today to East High School. This call highlights the many benefits of multi-jurisdictional training for active threat incidents, such as we’ve been doing at Bay Beach Amusement Park in recent months. Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department.

The Sheboygan Police Department is reportedly investigating a ‘non-credible’ threat made to the dispatch center. Schools are aware of the call but are operating normally.

The Racine Police Department said it got a call from someone who claimed to be a teacher at Park High School. He reportedly said there was an active shooter in the school and fifteen students were shot.

Officials said the building was eventually cleared and there was no active shooter or injured students.

The Kenosha Police Department responded to Bradford High School over a report of an active shooter. Police said there was no shooter found or any evidence to suggest anything took place. ‘This may be a hoax’ was said by police.

Milwaukee Police Department also responded to a school over claims of an active shooter. Police determined there was no active shooter.

The Franklin Public School District issued a statement regarding a call that was received about the safety of the school. The police department did a sweep and did not find anything.

The Random Lake School District provided information about incidents happening in the area. Random Lake said it did not receive any similar calls, but the school will be in a soft lockdown out of caution.

Port Washington Police Department received a report of an active shooter at the high school. There was no evidence of a shooting.

The FBI is aware of the threats not only in Wisconsin but nationwide.

The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately. FBI

