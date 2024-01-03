GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Through a grant from the United Way, a new dementia-friendly initiative is underway across two Green Bay neighborhoods, Navarino and downtown Green Bay.

“Our goal is really to turn Brown County into a dementia-friendly community,” said Laura Nolan, the Purple Angel Subcommittee Chair. “And how we can help and support people living with dementia and their caregivers.”

Laura Nolan explained that she has always loved helping older adults, and people with dementia for her entire career due to her personal experience.

“It started when I was in high school. My grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and I helped my grandmother take care of him,” said Nolan. “I knew that I really wanted to spend my career helping older adults and helping them to live the best life possible even when they’re dealing with the devastating diseases like Alzheimer’s or dementia.”

Nolan emphasized that they want to help people understand that dementia is an umbrella term that has things like Alzheimer’s, and she says they need to train people because the symptoms aren’t as recognizable as a physical disability.

“Diseases like dementia, you can’t see, and you see symptoms, but you don’t necessarily know someone has it, so sometimes what happens if someone living with dementia feels embarrassed and they feel like they are not welcome in the community so we want to provide a welcoming community,” said Laura Nolan.

Laura Nolan said the group is one coalition, and it’s all volunteers, and they are supported by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County, but they are a community lead coalition and through that coalition, they create initiatives.

“One of the initiatives was to go and get this grant for the dementia-friendly neighborhood, so we’ve been working on the whole County, and now we’re trying to focus on two neighborhoods,” stated Laura. “It really seemed like a perfect idea to focus in two neighborhoods, the downtown neighborhood because it’s more businesses and the Navarino because it’s more residential with families and individuals living there.”

In the past year, they applied for a grant that would help with the initiative. When they were awarded it, they started during the summer of 2023 with recruiting for the program. There is the Purple Angel training, which is for businesses to be trained, and there is the dementia friends, which is for individuals in the community to be trained on how to interact with and help people with dementia.

“It’s really taking off right now, and it’s exciting because we’ve started getting the boots on the ground and getting the word out about it, so in January, we will have the kick-off for the neighborhood aspect where we will train community members,” explained Nolan I think the more people hear about it, and the more that they are interested in taking the free training, then the more people we will have in our community who will embrace those who have dementia.”

Local 5 also caught up with Therese Barry-Tanner, project manager for the dementia-friendly neighborhood initiative since early August, who commented on how going through Alzheimer’s is very isolating and has affected many people not just in Brown County but worldwide.

“The incident rate is growing,” said Therese. “We’ve got 6.2 million Americans with this disease today, and it’s going to take up dramatically in the next 5 to 10 years.”

Nolan highlighted one resource that is easy to access and was made to explain to people how to handle different circumstances, like what to do if your loved one wants to continue to drive but you’re worried that it’s not safe.

“One of the resources that we created with the educational subcommittee is we have a dementia resource guide for Brown County. It is available on our dementia-friendly coalition website on the Aging and Disability Resource Center website, and also the forget-me-not fund website, and that guide has 20+ pages of local resources, state resources, and national resources.”

Therese told Local 5’s Samantha Petters there are 165 businesses trained in Brown County, but they are still looking for more trainers. Anyone can also sign up, so if you are interested, you can reach out on the Facebook page for the Brown County dementia-friendly coalition or directly call the Aging and Disability Resource Center, where one of the dementia care coordinators will provide more information.