‘This was a difficult decision’: Neenah mill closing indefinitely, nearly 300 employees impacted

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Clearwater Paper Corporation announced that its Neenah facility will be closing indefinitely.

The facility includes three tissue machines and ten converting lines and removing a total paper production capacity of about 54,000 tons. According to officials, the company plans to close the Neenah facility and exit the away from home business by the end of July 2021.

“Despite the best efforts of our dedicated employees, our Neenah location and assets cannot cost effectively compete in the markets that we serve,” says Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer.

The company will work with the union and state employment agencies to help the impacted employees by giving them training and other benefits to find new employment. The company and the union will reportedly meet this week to discuss the impact on employees.

Clearwater Paper acquired the Neenah mill in 2010 and produced private brand tissue products for commercial and retail customers.

Clearwater Paper says the decision was hard to make due to the people that would be affected by the decision.

“This was a difficult decision, because it affects our people, their families and the Neenah community,” says Kitch.