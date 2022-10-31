STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — We are getting our first look at numbers for the 2022 summer season in Door County. It appears many people are flocking back up north to pre-pandemic levels.

“We didn’t see quite the numbers we saw in 2021, which broke every record we had in Door County from a tourism perspective,” said Jon Jarosh, spokesman for Destination Door County.

Despite that, Jarosh says it was another busy summer for the area.

“The year was really, really solid, and when we look at comparisons to 2019, you know, kind of the last year before the pandemic, we were still up considerably from that particular year,” added Jarosh.

There is one thing that continues to plague Door County, like so many others, however.

“It’s been a phenomenal summer. We’re working our way through the challenges of help, like a lot of places,” said Door County Candy owner Terry Ullman.

He adds the popular spot in downtown Sturgeon Bay has definitely seen an increase in people stopping by, despite fewer employees to run the store.

“We did have to cut back our hours a little bit with the shortage of help, so with that, if we had the help, we would be even further,” said Ullman.

Now the pressure is on Mother Nature to keep delivering near perfect days in the middle of fall.

“We are riding the wave of this incredible weather and the amount of people coming through. Everybody is upbeat, they’re going out and doing their park thing or whatever and they’re coming back with their appetites,” joked Ullman.

A sweet treat for everyone indeed.