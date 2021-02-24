Thornberry Creek at Oneida hosts first-ever Winterfest on Saturday

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Thornberry Creek at Oneida is hosting their first-ever Winterfest this coming weekend on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Organizers say the event will start at 12 p.m. and will go until 5 p.m.

According to a release, the family friendly event will be free for everyone to attend.

Winterfest is expecting multiple activities, which include:

Horse and carriage rides presented by Oneida Tourism.

A snowshoe trail (weather dependent).

Children’s games.

Crafts.

Other outdoor fun.

Thornberry Creek says food trucks will be on-site to provide a variety of hot and cold beverages throughout the day.

The indoor/outdoor event also holds the Brrrr Family Fun Run, which is scheduled to start at noon.

The fun run will travel the scenic cart path through the first, second, and eighteenth holes of the Legends Court.

Organizers say registration is $10 to participate in the run and it can be completed online prior to the event.

Later in the day, the Winter Beer Garden and Luminary Walk will open, and live music will be performed by Michael Saint.

Thornberry Creek says this portion of the event includes local craft beer, food trucks, and a candlelight walking path through holes one, two, and eighteen of the scenic Legends Course.

For more information about Thornberry Creek at Oneida’s Winterfest or the Winter Beer Garden contact Chelsea Kocken at 920-680-1684 or ckocken@golfthornberry.com.