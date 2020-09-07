Thornberry Creek at Oneida to benefit ‘Folds of Honor’ charity with Patriot Golf Day

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – Thornberry Creek at Oneida is having an all-day fundraising event that is happening both on and off the green.

‘Folds of Honor’ helps offer educational scholarships to those families of America’s service members.

This Labor Day Weekend, golfers can help do the same by heading to the green at Thornberry Creek.

The nationwide non-profit is hosting their largest fundraiser of the year- Patriot Golf Day. Open to golfers across the country, Patriot Golf Day has become the largest grass-roots golf fundraiser in the nation.

Throughout the year, golfers, golf courses and golf pros can host a Patriot Golf Day activity in support of the Folds of Honor scholarship program. Last year was a record setting year for the event and event organizers are hoping the same for this year.

“For us to be able to play our role on more of a national level- that’s great,” says Chelsea Kocken, Director of Sales & Marketing at Thornberry Creek. “We love to support our local charities as well. Folds of Honor is not dedicated specifically to the Northeast Wisconsin area but they are nationwide. So they are impacting families all over and the families could be in our back yards.”

And if you can’t make it out on the green yourself at all this holiday weekend, you can always make a donation online.