GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Thornberry Creek at Oneida to benefit ‘Folds of Honor’ charity with Patriot Golf Day

Local News

Charity offers educational scholarships to those families of America's service members

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – Thornberry Creek at Oneida is having an all-day fundraising event that is happening both on and off the green.

‘Folds of Honor’ helps offer educational scholarships to those families of America’s service members.
This Labor Day Weekend, golfers can help do the same by heading to the green at Thornberry Creek.

The nationwide non-profit is hosting their largest fundraiser of the year- Patriot Golf Day. Open to golfers across the country, Patriot Golf Day has become the largest grass-roots golf fundraiser in the nation.

Throughout the year, golfers, golf courses and golf pros can host a Patriot Golf Day activity in support of the Folds of Honor scholarship program. Last year was a record setting year for the event and event organizers are hoping the same for this year.

“For us to be able to play our role on more of a national level- that’s great,” says Chelsea Kocken, Director of Sales & Marketing at Thornberry Creek. “We love to support our local charities as well. Folds of Honor is not dedicated specifically to the Northeast Wisconsin area but they are nationwide. So they are impacting families all over and the families could be in our back yards.”

And if you can’t make it out on the green yourself at all this holiday weekend, you can always make a donation online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today