Thornberry Creek to host first-ever Easter Egg Hunt

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Thornberry Creek’s first-ever Easter Egg Hunt will be open to children of all ages and even friendly dogs.

The egg hunt will be on Saturday, April 3 and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

According to Thornberry Creek, the admission price is $7 for children 2 years and older or $5 for children under 2. Dogs will cost $5 and those who attend are encouraged to bring their own baskets, but bags will be available for $2 each.

Dogs must stay on a leash at all times and use the designated pet relief area.

Eggs will be scattered throughout a designated part of the golf course and a special dog-friendly egg hunting area. There will be photo opportunities for families to take pictures with the Easter Bunny, according to Thornberry Creek.

“We’re thrilled to host an Easter Egg Hunt for our community. We have plenty of space to get people moving outdoors and thought this would be a great way to get some new faces out to Thornberry Creek at Oneida,” says Chelsea Kocken, Director, Sales and Marketing.

An Easter Feast for Take Home is available for pre-order through April 2, and the restaurant will be open following the egg hunt and is featuring a special family-meal.

For more information on the event visit Thornberry’s website.