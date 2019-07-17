Those who know about missing signs asked to yield information

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Manitowoc Police are searching for “yield” signs taken from various construction locations throughout the city.

In a Wednesday morning Facebook post, police say the Manitowoc Department of Public Infrastructure reported seven different temporary “yield” signs being stolen from different construction locations between July 12 and 17.

The Manitowoc Police Department took a complaint today from our Department of Public Infrastructure, where between July… Posted by Manitowoc Police Department on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

The signs are described as four feet tall, two feet wide, and on a silver-colored aluminum frame which stands up on removable legs. The legs are reportedly being left on the roadway.

Here are the locations where signs have been taken from:

953 N. 10th St

Lincoln Blvd/New York Ave.

N. 10th St /New York Ave.

N. 6th St/Pine St to New York Ave.

S. 23rd St/Dewey St to Viebahn St.

N. 10th St/New York St (2 different times/signs stolen)

S. 15th St/Franklin St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department Shift Commander’s desk at 920-686-6551 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.