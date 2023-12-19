GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All the donations to Green Bay’s Salvation Army have led to today: Distribution Day.

Each family receives two toys and one book per child, along with a box of food. Noelia Ramirez-Gilsoul was shopping for her two daughters when Local 5 caught up with her.

She said about the opportunity to provide her children gifts this holiday, “It feels good. It makes you feel like you’re a good mom and you’re doing something right. It makes me happy and it’ll make me even more happy to see the smiles on their faces.”

Ramirez-Gilsoul is one of 2,500 parents who signed up to receive gifts. Each family gets two toys and one book per child, along with a box of food.

Veteran and Green Bay native Robert Hebel was picking out gifts for his 13-year-old son when he said, “It means a lot. It makes a better Christmas for my son and it helps a lot of people.”

Nearly 6,500 children will get to have a present for Christmas, which is a new record for the Salvation Army. This is an achievement Social Services Director Becky Darrow says would not be possible without the generosity of the community.

“The holidays aren’t happy for everybody, so the little bit that we can do to make the holidays brighter is a really good feeling,” Darrow said.

The Salvation Army will finish giving away toys, books, and food to families before Christmas Eve.