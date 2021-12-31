LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Thousands of dollars worth of WWII memorabilia stolen from old Sheboygan Co. asylum, cash reward posted for information

Local News

LIMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan deputies are searching for the three men responsible for stealing and damaging property from the old Sheboygan County Comprehensive Hospital (Asylum).

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, on Dec. 26 and Dec. 30, deputies responded to two burglaries that had occurred in the now-closed asylum, which is located in the N3700 block Garden Parkway, in the Town of Lima.

Officials say that surveillance footage from the property shows three men entering the building, causing property damage to the inside of the building, and then proceeding to steal thousands of dollars worth of WWII memorabilia and modern amplifiers.

Authorities are now asking that if anyone has any information surrounding this incident or may know the person(s) involved, they leave a web tip here, use “P3 Tips” app on their android or iOS device, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-283-8436.

Residents with information will remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward.

