APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Around 2,000 students from the Fox Valley appeared at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton on Tuesday for a career expo.

Students in eighth grade and high school attended the event to explore career opportunities in the areas of health care, information systems, manufacturing, engineering, human services, environmental, food services, nonprofits, and more.

The event, from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., started off with a presentation by Kristin Brock from Body Language Blueprints. She provided an engaged talk on the importance of non-verbal communication during job interviews.

After the presentation, students then advanced to the first zone of employers to talk to. Officials say that over 70 Fox Cities businesses attended the event, giving students an ample amount of variety.

Local 5 News was able to catch up with Becky Bartoszek, the President and CEO of Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, who talked about the different types of companies that were at the event.

“Being able to look at building an airplane with gulfstream to Pierce Manufacturing, it’s a great, eye-opening experience for our young professionals,” said Bartoszek.

In each zone, students were able to learn about career opportunities, job shadowing, informational interviews, classroom visits, company tours, internships, summer employment, part-time employment, and more.

“For our chamber of commerece, the most important thing that we have to help our businesses grow is talent attraction and retention,” added Bartoszek. “It starts in middle school and it starts by teaching our best and brightest the opportunities that exist.”

Students will fill the Fox Cities Exhibition Center for the remainder of the event on Tuesday and then start right away at 8:15 a.m. again on Wednesday.