MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old Menasha man was charged with two counts of distributing child pornography on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Colton H. Nelson faces a mandatory 5 years in prison and up to 20 years in prison if convicted of either distribution charge. He could also be fined up to $250,000 on each count.

Court documents showed that Nelson used file-sharing software to distribute digital videos and images of child pornography to undercover law enforcement.

A search of his residence revealed thousands of images and videos containing child pornography located on electronic devices.

This case was investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and is expected to be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.