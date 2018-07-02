Thousands Rally to Protest President Trump's Immigration Policies in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Hundreds of thousands of people attended more than 600 marches in cities across the nation to protest President Trump's Immigration Policies, including here in our area.

Despite the warm temperatures, people in Green Bay came out to participate as part of the national 'Families Belong Together Day of Action'.

Local Five spoke with some people participating in Saturday's rally to see why they decided it was important to get their message out.

More than 670 people participated in the rally.



