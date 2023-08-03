FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies are both reporting several power outages in the Fox Valley after a line of strong storms rocked the area.

According to We Energies, just under 1,500 people are without power in Neenah, and just over 1,000 are without power in Appleton.

On the flip side, Sevastopol in Door County has around 12% of its population without power, while Oshkosh has just under 1,500 residents without power.

Strong winds are believed to be contributing factors to the outages in the area. Crews are working diligently to restore power to those affected.

This is a developing story