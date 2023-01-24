DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 2,000 people in the Denmark area are without power after a reported fire at a substation.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Local 5 that there was a fire at a substation in Denmark. The WPS’s outage map shows there are 2,517 customers affected in the Denmark area.

The map says the start of the outage was around 9:30 a.m., and power is expected to be restored around 11:30 a.m. Crews are reportedly working to restore power.

Authorities confirmed the fire was in the area of the 4500 block of Denmark Road.

There was no information on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

WPS provided the following statement to Local 5:

Our crews are working to repair damaged equipment inside one of our substations near Denmark. The damaged equipment has caused an outage affecting approximately 3,600 customers. Our crews are working to re-route power around this substation and restore service to all affected customers by early this afternoon. We are still investigating what caused the damage to our equipment. At this time, there is no indication the damage was intentionally done. WPS

