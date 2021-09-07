LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Thousands without power in Door County following morning storms

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thousands of people in Door County are without power, including over 75% of Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) customers in Liberty Grove.

According to WPS’s outage map, more than 4,000 customers are affected across the state, but there is a heavy concentration across Door County.

In Liberty Grove, there are 2,179 customers that are affected. Sister Bay and Egg Harbor are other municipalities that are experiencing outages.

WPS says that crews are on their way to solve the outages.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office also shared a post on their Facebook saying that HWY 42 is shut down due to a live wire arcing on the roadway. There were also reports of multiple trees down in northern Door County.

There was no further information available at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

