Thousands without power Wednesday morning Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: MGN Online Image Id: 443000 [ + - ] Video

Thousands of people are without power Wednesday morning.

According to WPS, nearly 1,800 are without power in Green Bay while another 1,400 have been left in the dark in De Pere.

We Energies is reporting that an additional 2,000+ are without power in Appleton.

For a list of power outages across the state, click here for the WPS map and here for a map from We Energies.