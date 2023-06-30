FRIDAY, 6/30/2023 – 12:54 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has provided an update regarding the bomb threat that was reportedly made toward Edison Middle School, deeming the threat to be not credible.

Officers say they performed multiple sweeps of the school with an explosive detection dog after authorities were sent to the school around 10 a.m.

The scene was completely cleared around 12:15 p.m. but the investigation is still ongoing in relation to the source of the threat.

We would like to recognize the Green Bay Area Public School District their immediate evacuation response along with the additional local law enforcement agencies that assisted on scene. Green Bay Police Department

No additional information was provided.

Original story: Threat called in to Edison Middle School, Green Bay Police investigating

FRIDAY, 6/30/2023 – 11:06 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are actively investigating a threat called in to Edison Middle School on Friday morning, authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, faculty and students have been evacuated.

Officers were sent to the school on June 30 just after 10 a.m. and remain at the scene.

Green Bay Area Public School District is notifying parents and caregivers of the reunification site.

The public is being asked to avoid the area, and more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-235269. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.