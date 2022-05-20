SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Police have reportedly identified the person that made threats on Thursday and Friday to Shawano Middle School.

The Shawano Police Department said it is aware of threats that were made to Shawano Middle School and students. The threats were reportedly made on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Authorities say that the person who made the threats was identified, and officers are in ‘contact’ with the subject. There is no threat to the community at this time.

The Shawano Police Department is actively investigating the threats. There was no mention by police or the Shawano School District of classes being canceled.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.