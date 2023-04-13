GREEN BAY, (WFRV) – Multiple departments were in action Thursday morning to put out a fire on the west side of Green Bay that left three adults and three children without a home.

According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, Fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 4:25 a.m. on 810 Divison Street.

Crews say they saw smoke coming from the second story of an empty residential building. Firefighters then searched the building and found a fire in the ceiling area between the two floors.

Crews began what they call an ‘aggressive fire attack’ that reportedly had the flames under control within 50 minutes.

The fire is estimated to have about $60,000 in damage and has left six people, there adults and three children, without a home. All six people had exited the building on their own and were not injured.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is still investigating the fire and is trying to determine the cause.

Other Departments assisting on the scene are as follows:

Brown County Dispatch Center

Green Bay Police Department

Red Cross

WPS

No other information is available at this time.

Local Five will update this story if more details are released.