Three arrested following home invasion in Peshtigo

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) — Three people have been arrested following a home invasion in Peshtigo.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a call regarding a home invasion type burglary came in Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the report showed one woman and two men entered the home and physically assaulted a man in the home and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Authorities say they were able to locate the two men suspects shortly after in a wooded area off of River Road in Porterfield. The men were taken into custody.

The woman suspect was found later that night in Grover where she was taken custody.

The men, 30-year-old Dallas Willis and 41-year-old Jack Swearingen, are both from Marinette. They have been ordered to be held on supervision violations through the Department of Corrections.

The woman, 36-year-old Laura Dahlin of Marinette, is lodged on charges of criminal trespassing and party of the crime of substantial battery.

All three suspects are currently being held in the Marinette County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve says this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat for public safety.