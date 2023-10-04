WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 911 dispatcher overheard gunshots while a caller was reporting being threatened by a man while at Marathon Park in central Wisconsin, leading to the arrest of three people.

According to the Wausau Police Department, officers received a call around 9:15 p.m. on October 3 from a person stating that they were threatened with a firearm by a man at Marathon Park and that they were currently being chased by a group of people.

While the caller was driving away on Garfield Avenue and still on the line with dispatch, both the caller and dispatcher reportedly heard shots being fired.

Officers would later find nine handgun shell casings in the 500 block of Garfield Avenue, as well as damage to the victim’s vehicle. However, the firearm used in this incident was not recovered.

An investigation led to three people being located and identified as allegedly being involved, including:

Todd E. Tucker, 24 years old Probation Violation Recklessly Endangering Safety Felon in Possession of a Firearm Disorderly Conduct

Jojo M. Zepeda, 20 years old Disorderly Conduct

Alana M. Brantley, 20 years old Disorderly Conduct



Authorities say that charges will be filed at the determination of the District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was provided.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Detective Ben Thumann at 715-261-7922. A tip can also be submitted anonymously through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by clicking here.