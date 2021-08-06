Three arrested for burglary of historic Kiel Mill, stolen tools recovered

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers and a 21-year-old were all arrested for their involvement in a burglary at the historic Kiel Mill.

According to the Kiel Police Department, on August 5 three people were arrested and are held at the Manitowoc County Jail on charges of burglary.

The three men are:

18-year-old man from Kiel

19-year-old man from Sheboygan

21-year-old man from Sheboygan

The Kiel Police Department says the burglary happened the weekend of July 24-25. The three men reportedly entered the Kiel Mill and stole multiple tools that were owned by the contractors who were working on renovations for the mill.

The stolen tools were reportedly recovered. Authorities say additional charges are possible.

The investigation is ongoing, and Local 5 will update this story as more information is provided.