LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Three arrested for burglary of historic Kiel Mill, stolen tools recovered

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers and a 21-year-old were all arrested for their involvement in a burglary at the historic Kiel Mill.

According to the Kiel Police Department, on August 5 three people were arrested and are held at the Manitowoc County Jail on charges of burglary.

The three men are:

  • 18-year-old man from Kiel
  • 19-year-old man from Sheboygan
  • 21-year-old man from Sheboygan

The Kiel Police Department says the burglary happened the weekend of July 24-25. The three men reportedly entered the Kiel Mill and stole multiple tools that were owned by the contractors who were working on renovations for the mill.

The stolen tools were reportedly recovered. Authorities say additional charges are possible.

The investigation is ongoing, and Local 5 will update this story as more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Ashwaubenon looks to bounce back in fall

Pulaski Red Raiders Football

Training Camp Report: Love speaks, Packers hold longest practice before Family Night

De Pere football preview

Unfinished business fueling Fond du Lac ahead of season

Kimberly football preseason practice