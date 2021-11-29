GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

General view of Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct 24. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.

The Packers beat the Rams on Sunday 36-28. Davante Adams (and nearly Randall Cobb) had over 100 yards receiving. Aaron Rodgers threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and despite playing on a broken toe he even ran for one touchdown.

Matthew Stafford threw a costly pick-six in addition to his three touchdowns, including Odell Beckham Jr’s first receiving touchdown as a Ram.

There was no further information provided on the arrests and ejections.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

State champion Reedsville football team joins Sports Xtra

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Taylor Schaub

Locker Room: Looking ahead at the Rams

Inside Skinny: Die-hard Packers fan moves across the country to Green Bay for Lambeau Field

LOCKER ROOM: Discussing David Bakhtiari's status