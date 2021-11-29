Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

General view of Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct 24. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.

The Packers beat the Rams on Sunday 36-28. Davante Adams (and nearly Randall Cobb) had over 100 yards receiving. Aaron Rodgers threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and despite playing on a broken toe he even ran for one touchdown.

Matthew Stafford threw a costly pick-six in addition to his three touchdowns, including Odell Beckham Jr’s first receiving touchdown as a Ram.

There was no further information provided on the arrests and ejections.