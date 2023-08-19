MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three boys, including two 13-year-olds and a 10-year-old, were taken into custody after allegedly attempting to break into and steal multiple vehicles in southcentral Wisconsin on Wednesday.

A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were sent to the area of Northport Drive and Dryden Drive around 7:15 p.m. on August 16 after reports of children attempting to break into cars.

Officers say the group allegedly broke out the windows of two vehicles in the area but were unsuccessful in stealing them. It was also noted that while attempting to do the same with a third vehicle, they were stopped by its owner.

The group of boys reportedly attempted to run away from responding officers, however, they were ‘quickly’ taken into custody.

Two of the boys were released to family members, authorities stated, but one of the 13-year-olds was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center for Attempted Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, and Criminal Damage to Property.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been provided.