GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers Foundation announced it had awarded $1.5 million in impact grants to eight Wisconsin nonprofit organizations, including three in Brown County.

A record total amount awarded at one time for the grant program that started in 2013, the grants are aimed at directing significant funds toward organizations that serve their communities each day.

The grants of varying amounts were awarded to three Brown County organizations, one in Dane County and four in Milwaukee County. Officials say that some of the grants are matching grants, which require each recipient to raise the same amount in order to secure the donation.

In Brown County, Foster the Village, Inc. received a $225,000 grant for their Building the Heart of the Village fundraising campaign focused on bringing a recently acquired facility to current standards and functionality.

In addition, Journey to Adult Success received a $125,000 grant toward their JAS house operating expenses. NeighborWorks Green Bay also received a $250,000 matching grant for their Multifamily Mutual Campaign.

“We are proud to award these grants to eight different worthy organizations throughout the state of Wisconsin,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We have been fortunate to be able to enhance our charitable giving through the Packers Foundation since our impact grant program began, and we’re pleased to award these significant donations to these nonprofits. These funds will help care for our most vulnerable neighbors and ensure kids, families, and individuals in our communities have what they need to learn, grow and thrive.”

The Green Bay Packers Foundation has disbursed $9.4 million through impact grants, awarding grants to organizations that focus on a wide variety of need areas, including education, homelessness, and the health and well-being of children, families, and the elderly.

The Foundation now has distributed more than $21 million for charitable purposes since it was established in 1986 by Judge Robert J. Parins, then President of the Packers Corporation.