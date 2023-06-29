GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three Brown County residents were honored on Thursday for The Governor’s Service Awards, organized by Serve Wisconsin.

The recognition of these individuals is being held locally, as they could not attend the statewide ceremony in Madison on June 7.

Joe and Audrey Leisgang were recognized during the Bellin Health Annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon, where they have volunteered for the past 18 years.

“People are needed to carry many programs, and if we have the time, there’s certainly no reason to be sitting at home and not helping out,” said the Leisgangs. “It’s a wonderful thing to do, volunteering.”

Sister Sally Ann Brickner was also recognized for her volunteer service with Catholic Charities at the Diocese of Green Bay. She was presented with her award in the Community Room of St. Francis Convent.

“I’ve done so little when there is so much that needs to be done in our wider community,” said Brickner.

A full list of honorees is available here.