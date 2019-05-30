Three cases involving arson, smuggling, and stabbing are back in court

Rachelle Ritchie, Mackenzie Guillen and Sai Vang are all scheduled to be back in court Thursday morning.

Rachelle Ritchie will be the first of the three to appear.

She is the Green Bay Correctional employee accused of smuggling drugs into the prison and having sex with an inmate.

The 36 year old’s charges include Possession of THC, Conspiracy to Deliver THC, and Misconduct in Office.

Her initial appearance is set for 8:30am.

Shortly after, Mackenzie Guillen–the man accused of vandalizing homes in Allouez and starting a fire at St. Matthew’s Church–will be in court.

The 18 year old’s charges include Criminal Damage to Property, Arson, and Burglary and the family has been fighting to get him the treatment they say he’s needed while incarcerated.

Guillen’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30.

Lastly, there is Sai Vang. The 30 year old is facing a single felony charge of Causing Injury to a Police Animal, along with two misdemeanor charges.

That police animal was none other than Pyro, who is back on-duty with Green Bay police in a more limited capacity while he recovers.

We may get more information on Vang’s competency hearing, showing if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

Vang will be in court for an evidentiary hearing at 11am.