Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) Yet another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wisconsin. That information was shared by state health officials today as they gave an update on the viruses spread in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Service says the total number of individuals in Wisconsin confirmed to have contracted coronavirus now stands at three. The latest case, an individual from Dane County, who traveled by plane to an area of the country experiencing community spread.

“We have seen community spread in King County, Washington State, New York City and northern California,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers.

This third case comes less than 24 hours after a second person in Pierce County in Northwest Wisconsin, was confirmed to have contracted the virus, also through community spread in an existing hot zone.

“Pierce and Dane counties are now doing contact tracing to determine who those patients have had contact with and determine if they too should be tested and isolated, in order to contain the illness and prevent it from spreading further,” Ayres said.

The two individuals recently identified are currently recovering from the virus at home. Another Dane County resident has since recovered. Forty-three other tests have come back negative for the illness.

DHS says the state is doing it’s best to contain the virus, ramping up testing with new private labs in an effort to quickly identify those infected to help contain its spread. But they do expect more cases in the coming weeks based on what they are seeing nationally.

“We know this is happening in the world, we know this is happening in the country, we expect that this outbreak will reach Wisconsin,” Ayres said.

And during the start of spring break travel season – DHS is urging everyone to avoid states experiencing community spread – like California, Washington State, Florida and New York City.

“We are recommending that you limit travel to those areas and limit travel that is unnecessary,” Ayres said.

The first case involving a Dane County resident was announced about a month ago. They have fully recovered.