GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has released information on a fire that happened inside an attached garage.

The Fire Department responded to 2209 Hillside Lane around 11:52 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, crews found smoke and flames coming from the attached garage. The fire had progessed into the attic space and extended through the roof.

They were able to extinguish the fire in about an hour with the help of multiple units.

Three cats were lost in the fire.