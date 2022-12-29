MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three individuals have been charged in relation to allegedly killing an on-duty United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier in Milwaukee on December 9.

Officials say that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Duckworth Jr., 26, murdered or aided and abetted the murder of Aundre Cross, who was delivering mail for the USPS.

In the federal criminal complaint, it alleges that McCaa and Duckworth Jr. discharged a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. If convicted, each individual would face up to life in prison.

The complaint also charges another Milwaukee resident, 34-year-old Shanelle McCoy, with providing materially false statements to law enforcement investigating the murder. If convicted, McCoy faces up to five years in prison.

McCaa and Duckworth Jr. also have other charges, such as possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm that they’re both facing.

“Today’s charges are the direct result of the tireless efforts of dedicated law enforcement professionals from the Milwaukee Police Department, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the FBI and other federal, state, and local partners,” stated U.S. Attorney Haanstad. “I commend the hard work and collaboration of all involved in seeking justice for the victim, his family, and his loved ones. This office remains fully committed to seeking to hold those responsible for acts of violence fully accountable for their actions.”

“The FBI sends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier Aundre Cross,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle. “The FBI continues to work with our partners at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Milwaukee Police Department to bring those responsible for this senseless crime to justice. The multiple arrests made yesterday represent the unrelenting efforts of these law enforcement partnerships to protect the people of Wisconsin and represents an opportunity for the loved ones of Mr. Cross to begin their healing process. Anyone responsible for crimes against federal employees who are doing their jobs in service of the American people will be investigated and held accountable to the full extent of the law.”

“These arrests should make very clear to criminals everywhere that the Postal Inspection Service will not rest when it comes to solving attacks like this,” said Chicago Division Acting Inspector in Charge Kai Pickens. “If you harm one of our employees, we will find you and put you behind bars. My thanks to everyone who contributed to identifying, locating, and apprehending these suspects. Though no words can ever undo this terrible crime, we can at least say that these arrests are another step toward securing justice for Aundre Cross.”

“The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) appreciates the diligent work and effort of the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, MPD members and other agencies that collaborated to bring charges against the individuals responsible for the murder of U.S. Postal Carrier Aundre Cross. I am proud of the hard work of all the agencies involved. We are one step closer to bringing these individuals to justice. I and the entire Milwaukee Police Department send our sincere condolences to the Cross family and to the USPS for their loss.” said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

The defendants were charged based on an investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department, The United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Wauwatosa Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Margaret Honrath and Abbey Marzick are prosecuting the case.