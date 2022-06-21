WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Three northeast Wisconsin cities are participating in Make Music Day, which is a global music celebration on the summer solstice each year.

Appleton, Green Bay, and Sheboygan all joined in on the fun in Make Music Day’s 40th anniversary. The celebration is different from a traditional music festival, where it promotes natural music regardless of age, ethnicity, background, or skill level.

Make Music Day began in France in 1982 and now is celebrated in over 1,000 cities across 120 countries worldwide.

In Appleton, Make Music Day enters its fifth year as a collaboration between Heid Music, Appleton Downtown Inc., the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Mile of Music, Lawrence University, and Willems Marketing.

These organizations aim to bring musical experiences and education to the community by providing Ghanaian drumming, early childhood music, mariachi, and traditional Indian song to name a few.

“It doesn’t cost anything. We want diverse programming to just get people engaged by listening to music, playing music, participating, and we just want to support our community,” said Michael Pittman, the Education Administrator with Heid Music.

Clarissa Brisk reads a children’s book to kids. Those participating were able to play instruments along with the book during Make Music Day in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Clarissa Brisk, an Elementary Music Teacher with the Ashwaubenon School District, led a classroom session with kids. Brisk and the children started off with a book activity, where those in attendance were able to play instruments alongside the story.

“I love anything that promotes music and anything that promotes music playing. Incorporating different businesses and activities in our area, it’s great for the community,” said Clarissa Brisk, an Elementary School Music Teacher with the Ashwaubenon School District.

In Green Bay, organizers say Make Music Day is a free pass to sing off-tune, make noise, think outside the beatbox, and laugh out loud.

Sheboygan featured a performance from the Raging Grannies, a group of ladies that are a ‘certain age.’ Perhaps one of the most Wisconsin-based things you could possibly see was unveiled in Sheboygan as well, a playable piano made of brats and cheese.

Additionally, performances will take place at a variety of pubs, restaurants, coffee shops, and other venues around the City of Sheboygan.

For more information about Make Music Day in Appleton, Green Bay, or Sheboygan, you can visit their websites.