Three cubs rescued following illegal killing of black bear, DNR cites suspect

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include new information from the DNR.

RICHMOND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the killing of an adult black bear sow in Shawano County, according to Sheriff Adam Bieber.

Sheriff Bieber says the investigation began on Thursday, June 4 in the Town of Richmond.

He explains that it was determined “the bear was killed illegally, resulting in enforcement action against the responsible person.”

Three cubs were safely captured and relocated to a licensed rehabilitation facility, Sheriff Bieber adds.

The DNR says the individual that shot the bear was cited and a court date has been set for July. No criminal charges have been filed.

