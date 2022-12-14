WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead after a horrific fiery crash involving a City of Milwaukee Public Works heavy-duty pickup truck in southeast Wisconsin.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, on Tuesday, December 13, around noon, the Wauwatosa 911 Dispatch Center received multiple calls reporting a minor hit-and-run crash on Mayfair Road and Watertown Plank Road involving a public works-type vehicle.

Shortly after the initial calls, another round of calls flooded the 911 Dispatch Center reporting a significant crash involving several vehicles and a vehicle fire at Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a City of Milwaukee Public Works heavy-duty pickup truck was involved in the minor hit-and-run at Watertown Plank Road and continued southbound on Mayfair Road.

As it approached Wisconsin Avenue, it collided with several vehicles stopped in traffic. Upon impact, three vehicles caught fire, and numerous bystanders rushed to render aid before first responders arrived to extinguish the fire and help.

As a result, three adults died in the crash. Two were occupants of the vehicles stopped in traffic, and the other one was the driver of the public works vehicle.

The Wauwatosa Police Department is not releasing identities until family notifications are made.

In addition to the fatalities, two individuals were transported to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity. Their conditions are not known at this time. One other person was injured but did not require transport to the hospital.

Authorities are investigating the crash and the circumstances leading up to the fatalities. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit at 414-471-8430.

Sargent Abby Pavlik with the Wauwatosa Police Department issued a statement to the victims and witnesses of Tuesday’s horrendous crash.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased, the injured, and those who witnessed this horrific crash today,” said Pavlik. “Thank you to those citizens who called 911 and those who jumped into action to help the victims of this crash.”

No further information was provided.