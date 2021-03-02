Evening fire in Fond du Lac leaves three without a home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue (FDLFR) battled a fire at a two-story residential structure on Monday, March 1.

Authorities say, around 10:40 p.m. FDLFR responded to a reported fire at the 100 block of South Park Avenue. Upon arriving, crews were met with heavy fire conditions.

All occupants were safely out of the home when crews arrived. The fire was able to be extinguished, however, the fire caused significant damage inside the structure.

According to FDLFR, a MABAS Box Alarm was used to assist FDLFR with on-scene staffing and city coverage. Alliant Energy Gas and Electric were called to the scene to secure utilities. City water was also called to secure water service.

The Red Cross is assisting the three adults who were displaced from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

