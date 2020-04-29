Three dogs dead following Oshkosh duplex fire, home declared total loss

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wednesday morning fire that rendered an Oshkosh duplex a complete loss is under investigation.

The Oshkosh Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of W. 8th Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke and fire. Oshkosh Fire says the duplex was a complete loss and the home next door sustained some minor damage due to intense heat.

There were no injuries, but three dogs died in the fire. Four people are now without a home.

The Oshkosh Fire Department says there were no woring smoke alarms in the duplex.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

