1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Three dogs dead following Oshkosh duplex fire, home declared total loss

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wednesday morning fire that rendered an Oshkosh duplex a complete loss is under investigation.

The Oshkosh Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of W. 8th Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke and fire. Oshkosh Fire says the duplex was a complete loss and the home next door sustained some minor damage due to intense heat.

There were no injuries, but three dogs died in the fire. Four people are now without a home.

The Oshkosh Fire Department says there were no woring smoke alarms in the duplex.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"