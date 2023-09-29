GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are looking for the public’s help in identifying three females who were involved in an alleged theft of makeup at a CVS and Walgreens.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, they are searching for the three females pictured in the image.

Suspect one is described as a Hispanic or white female of slender build with long black hair. Suspect two is also a Hispanic or white female of heavy build with short black hair. Suspect three is Hispanic or white of heavy build with black hair in a bun.

The three females allegedly stole thousands of dollars of makeup at CVS and Walgreens in the Green Bay area. Those with information are encouraged to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this should any more information be released.