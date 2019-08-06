Three freed after being trapped in silo

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — Three employees became trapped in a silo at Cargill Malt in Sheboygan Tuesday morning.

The Sheboygan Fire Department says they were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. for a male victim trapped up to his neck inside a malt hopper.

Upon arrival, Sheboygan Fire and the County Technical Rescue Team found three employees trapped in the silo.

Two of the individuals stuck were freed within the first hour of crews working to extricate them. Both were examined and released at the scene.

The third employee was freed and taken to a local hospital for examination with non-life threatening injuries.

Approximately 35 responders were on scene for the incident.