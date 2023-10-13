FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men and a woman from Green Bay were arrested in Fond du Lac early Thursday morning after a traffic stop revealed $32,000 worth of fentanyl.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop on South Main Street in Fond du Lac. During the stop, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana and developed probable cause to search the vehicle.

(Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office)

During the search, nearly one pound of “M30” pills (3,202 pills), separately packed and ready for sale, were located. The pills were later tested and confirmed to be laced with fentanyl and have a street value of over $32,000.

In addition to the fentanyl, the deputy located a separate baggie containing 58 grams of crack.

Two 29-year-old men and one 32-year-old female, all from Green Bay, were arrested and booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on drug-related charges.

“This is another great example of the proactive policing deputies who work to detect and locate these potentially deadly drugs and hold drug traffickers accountable,” said the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional details were provided.