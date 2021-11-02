Three generations of family members volunteer at Appleton garden

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The beautiful Scheig Center gardens in Appleton are only possible because of the work of dedicated volunteers.

For some of those volunteers, gardening time is also family time.

“It’s a great way to be together with our busy schedules it’s sometimes hard to see family so I feel like this is a great way to make sure we have a common interest and can do stuff we enjoy,” says Olivia Caravella.

Lucy Valitchka has volunteered here since 2014 and is now the volunteer coordinator for the Friends of the Scheig Center Gardens.

She volunteers here with her granddaughter Olivia and daughter Kristin Caravella. Olivia is a high school student and for a Girl Scout project she says she is going to rebuild the shed volunteers use to store their tools. Olivia also has dedicated a lot of time helping out in the garden.

“I get a real sense of togetherness when I’m with these volunteers, we’ve built a huge bond,” says Valitchka.

“(I like to ) use that passion of mine to make the world a better place for this community,” says Kristin Caravella.

On a cold November morning, the mission is to winterize the garden. This involves digging up the plants that die in the cold, picking up debris, and putting protective guards around the trees to keep away animals.

“It’s like a little hidden gem in the Fox Cities that we want to make even better,” says Valitchka.

The Friends of the Scheig Center Gardens meet every Tuesday during the growing season to work on the garden.

