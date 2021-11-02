FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Three generations of family members volunteer at Appleton garden

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The beautiful Scheig Center gardens in Appleton are only possible because of the work of dedicated volunteers.

For some of those volunteers, gardening time is also family time.

“It’s a great way to be together with our busy schedules it’s sometimes hard to see family so I feel like this is a great way to make sure we have a common interest and can do stuff we enjoy,” says Olivia Caravella.

Lucy Valitchka has volunteered here since 2014 and is now the volunteer coordinator for the Friends of the Scheig Center Gardens.

She volunteers here with her granddaughter Olivia and daughter Kristin Caravella. Olivia is a high school student and for a Girl Scout project she says she is going to rebuild the shed volunteers use to store their tools. Olivia also has dedicated a lot of time helping out in the garden.

“I get a real sense of togetherness when I’m with these volunteers, we’ve built a huge bond,” says Valitchka.

“(I like to ) use that passion of mine to make the world a better place for this community,” says Kristin Caravella.

On a cold November morning, the mission is to winterize the garden. This involves digging up the plants that die in the cold, picking up debris, and putting protective guards around the trees to keep away animals.

“It’s like a little hidden gem in the Fox Cities that we want to make even better,” says Valitchka.

The Friends of the Scheig Center Gardens meet every Tuesday during the growing season to work on the garden. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sectional Volleyball highlights

Sectional Soccer: De Pere, Notre Dame punch tickets to state

Band of the Week: Freedom

Team of the Week: Appleton North

Spirit Squad of the Week: Bay Port Color Guard

WIAA Level 2 Highlights: Denmark outlasts KLC, Freedom clips Little Chute