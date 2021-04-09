GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Three Green Bay bridges to be closed for one day for spring cleaning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three downtown Green Bay bridges will be temporarily closed for annual spring cleaning in April.

According to the City of Green Bay, the following bridges will be closed on the following days:

  • Donald A. Tilleman Bridge (Mason Street over the Fox River)
    • Wednesday, April 14 from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • Detour is South Ashland Avenue, Walnut Street and South Monroe Avenue
    • Closed east of the Fox River on East Mason Street at South Monroe Avenue
    • Closed west of the Fox River on West Mason Street at South Ashland Avenue
  • Walnut Street Bridge (WIS 29 over the Fox River)
    • Thursday, April 15 from 6:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.
    • Detour is North Broadway, Dousman Street, Main Street and North Monroe Avenue
    • Closed east of the Fox River on East Walnut Street at Washington Street
    • Closed west of the Fox River on West Walnut Street at Broadway
  • Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge (Dousman Street and Main Street over the Fox River)
    • Friday, April 30, from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    • Detour is North Broadway, East Walnut Street and North Monroe Avenue
    • Closed east of the Fox River on Main Street at North Washington Street
    • Closed west of the Fox River on Dousman Street at North Broadway

Officials say that access to residences and businesses will be maintained, and the closures can change and are weather dependent

