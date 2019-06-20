Three Guys and a Grill owner thankful for outpouring of support after business fire

Elkhart Lake, Wis. (WFRV) — The owner of Three Guys and a Grill East is thanking the community for the outpouring support following a 17-alarm fire on June 7.

“The outpouring of support has been overwhelming and appreciated,” stated Scott McMurray.

(Read Local 5’s initial coverage of the fire here.)

McMurray says offers to help the business include employees offering to work without compensation and neighbors volunteering to clean up fire debris.

A local firefighter, who works as an IT professional, reportedly took Three Guys’ damaged computer and put the hard drive in a new computer for free, saving company records.

While the business – which housed only the restaurant, banquet, and catering segments – was destroyed, no one was injured.

A faulty outlet was the likely cause of the fire, according to officials.

McMurray says the Three Guys Marsh Lodge restaurant in Elkhart Lake and the full line catering services remain open and operating. The Lodge has extended its operations to seven days a week.

Officials say the fire came just after Three Guys remodeled the banquet facility. Only four events were held before the fire and was quickly be booked for 2019.

“Shortly after the fire area, banquet halls called to offer us support with our customers,” stated McMurray, “We have been able to relocate all 2019 special events and banquets to nearby venues.”

McMurray says they hope to rebuild the event venue. Anyone who was looking to book an event at Three Guys is still encouraged to call as they will connect customers to nearby event space that serve Three Guys’ food.

“I don’t know if this support is because we are in rural Wisconsin,” explained McMurray, “but, the generosity of the area invigorated our commitment to this community, employees, and customers. The fire is not an ending for Three Guys and a Grill, but a chance at a new beginning. I would like to thank a lot of people who I now view as everyday heroes.”