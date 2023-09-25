BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say three deputies from an Illinois sheriff’s department were injured while assisting on a bomb call in southern Wisconsin.

According to a release from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois, the Department’s Bomb Team responded, by request of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday to the 10,000 block of Cleophas Road in Beloit for reports of dynamite inside a trailer on the property.

Officials say three Winnebago County deputies were injured during the disposal of the dynamite. All three deputies were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other details on the incident are available at this time and an investigation is currently being conducted by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Chicago FBI Office.