Three Illinois men dead following separate snowmobile crashes in northern Wisconsin

NORTHERN WIS. (WFRV) – Three fatal snowmobile incidents occurred in Northern Wisconsin over the weekend.

According to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, the first incident occurred just after 4 a.m. on Saturday in St. Germain. Officials received a report that a snowmobile had struck a tree and the operator was not breathing.

Upon arrival, authorities determined the operator, a 38-year-old Illinois man, was dead.

During this incident, another man was reportedly looking for the crash scene on his snowmobile and went through the ice on Little St. Germain Lake. The Sheriff’s Office says this man was able to get out of the water and sustained no injuries.

Later that day just after 9 a.m., the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a call for a snowmobile accident in the woods just off of Plum Lake in the Town of Plum Lake.

Upon arrival, officials say the 27-year-old Illinois man operating the snowmobile was found deceased.

On Sunday, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just before 1 a.m. for a snowmobile crash on Trail 10 in the Town of Mercer.

According to the call, a snowmobile had gone off the trail and struck a tree. The operator was reportedly unresponsive.

Despite life-saving measures, the Sheriff’s Office says the operator, a 40-year-old Illinois man, died at the scene.

All three incidents are under investigation, according to authorities.

