RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three individuals have been arrested in connection to an 18-year-old Ripon resident who was found dead on the sidewalk on the morning of April 7.

According to a release, officers took a 21-year-old Ripon man, A 15-year-old Fond du Lac County resident, and a 16-year-old Ripon resident into custody.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a drug overdose might have been involved in the death of the victim. As the investigation continued, information identified a possible location and suspects that may have been involved in this death.

On April 11, officers with the Ripon Police Department served a search warrant at a residence located on Scott Street. During that search, officers reportedly found evidence of narcotics use and additional information about the incident. As a result, officers took the 21-year-old Ripon man into custody on a probationary hold.

On April 13, law enforcement conducted additional search warrants at two more residences, one located in Ripon and the second in Fond du Lac County.

Officers took the 15-year-old and the 16-year-old into custody for their role in the death. Both of the subjects are being held at the Fond du Lac County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Based on information gathered from authorities, it is reported that on April 6, the 15-year-old, the 16-year-old, and the 18-year-old victim went to the Scott Street residence to use narcotics.

Some of the narcotics were allegedly supplied by the juveniles and while at the residence, the 18-year-old started experiencing overdose symptoms and eventually became unresponsive.

Several of the subjects at the residence reportedly took the 18-year-old outside the house and placed him on the sidewalk. The individuals then fled the scene, officers say.

Investigators are referring charges to the District Attorney’s office and/or Juvenile Court on all subjects involved in this incident which could include:

Reckless Homicide, Party to the Crime of Reckless Homicide

Keeping/Maintain a Drug House

Obstructing an Officer

Possession of Narcotics

Possession of Narcotics with the Intent to Deliver

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.